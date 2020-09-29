Teenager remanded in custody on charges of threatening to kill two people

A teenager has been remanded in continuing custody on charges of making threats to kill two people.

Barbie Kardashian, (18), of no fixed abode, appeared before Limerick District Court, via video-link from the women’s section of Limerick Prison.

The court has heard that Ms Kardashian was born a male and identifies as a female.

She is accused of four counts of making threats to kill or cause serious harm to a woman and a man, on dates in July, August, and September.

Ms Kardashian appeared before the court today wearing a face mask, grey coloured tracksuit, with shoulder-length black hair.

She spoke briefly and confirmed her name was “Barbie Kardashian”.

When asked by the court registrar if she could see and hear the proceedings via the prison video link, Ms Kardashian replied: “Yes, I can hear you, thank you.”

Solicitor Darach McCarthy told the court he was appearing “as an agent” for Ms Kardashian’s defence solicitor, Michèle Finan, of Connolly Finan Fleming Solicitors.

“Today is the first day of a remand,” Mr McCarthy told presiding Judge Marian O’Leary.

Prosecuting Garda Sergeant Sean Moloney, Roxboro Road Garda Station, said the state was “still awaiting the DPP’s (Director of Public Prosecutions) directions”.

“The file is still being prepared,” Sgt Moloney added.

Last Friday, Ms Kardashian appeared in court wearing a pink puffy jacket, lilac top, and a long blonde wig.

During Friday’s hearing, Garda Shane Kirwan, Roxboro Road Garda Station, Limerick, said he arrested Ms Kardashian at 8.30pm last Thursday night, September 24, and she did not reply to any of the charges.

Ms Finan had told Friday’s hearing that Ms Kardashian was “very anxious she be detained in a prison facility for females, as she identifies as a female”.

Ms Finan said it was “a very complex case”, and that Ms Kardashian would be “exceptionally vulnerable in a prison setting”.

Today, the accused was remanded in continuing custody, to appear via video-link before Limerick District Court on October 13, for directions from the DPP.

