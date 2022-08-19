Teenager ‘produced bottle during assault’

A teenager accused of seriously assaulting another man and producing a broken bottle during the course of a fight has been sent for trial.

Darren Murray (19) was served with the book of evidence when he appeared on bail before Blanchardstown District Court.

The accused, of Moyglare Village in Maynooth, Co Kildare, is charged with seriously assaulting another man at Main Street in Celbridge, Co Kildare, on October 9, 2021.

He is further accused of producing a broken bottle during the course of a fight at the same time and place. Mr Murray is also charged with threatening to cause criminal damage to the injured party’s home in Celbridge.

A State solicitor said the book of evidence had been served on the accused, who goes forward to the next sittings of Kildare Circuit Court, sitting at Naas, in October.

Judge Gerard Jones gave Mr Murray the formal alibi caution and assigned defence solicitor John O’Doherty on free legal aid.

Judge Jones also ordered that a video copy of an interview gardaí conducted with Mr Murray be provided to his lawyers.

The accused has not yet indicated a plea to the charges.