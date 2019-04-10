Teenager jailed for stealing a chocolate bar

A teenager has been jailed for stealing a Kit Kat - after confirming he was happy to be put behind bars.

James Kelly, from Belfast, was ordered to serve a month in the Young Offenders Centre (YOC) for the theft of the £1 (€1.16) chocolate bar and disorderly behaviour at the scene.

The 19-year-old, of no fixed abode, admitted carrying out the offences at a Co-Op store on the city's Upper Malone Road on Tuesday.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard he took a salted caramel flavour Kit Kat without paying for it.

Prosecutors said he also shouted and swore at customers, refusing to modify his behaviour when police arrived.

Defence lawyer Norman Shannon told the court Kelly can't remember the incident because he was so drunk.

Mr Shannon disclosed that his client was only released from custody in January following a previous conviction for assaulting his brother.

According to the solicitor Kelly's life has "unravelled a bit" having previously expressed an interest in computers or joining the army.

"He's happy enough if he goes to the YOC for a short period," Mr Shannon submitted.

"There's a sense of hopelessness about him... one doesn't like urging the court to put him in the YOC, but there seems to be no alternative. It's very sad."

Sentencing Kelly to one month in custody for both offences, District Judge Fiona Bagnall said: "Hopefully things will take a better turn."

