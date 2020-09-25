Teenager in custody charged with threats to kill two people

A TEENAGER has been remanded in custody charged with making threats to kill two people.

Barbie Kardashian (18), of no fixed abode, appeared before Limerick District Court charged with four counts of making threats to kill or cause serious harm.

Ms Kardashian appeared before the court wearing a pink puffy jacket, purple top, and a long-hair blonde wig.

Gardaí informed the court the accused was “born a male but identifies as a female”.

Garda Shane Kirwan of Roxboro Road Garda Station, Limerick, gave evidence that he arrested Ms Kardashian at the garda station at 8.30pm Thursday night, September 24.

Gda Kirwan said the accused “made no reply” after he cautioned her on each of the four charges.

Ms Kardashian is accused of threatening to kill or cause serious harm to two people on dates in July, August and September, this year.

Prosecuting Sergeant John Moloney said gardaí would be making “strenuous objections” if the accused applied for bail.

Ms Kardashian’s solicitor, Michèle Finan of Connolly Finan Fleming Solicitors in Dublin, told the court the accused “wished to reserve her position on bail”.

Ms Finan asked that a “certificate of gender recognition”, belonging to the accused, be submitted to the court.

Ms Kardashian was “very anxious she be detained in a prison facility for females, as she identifies as a female,” Ms Finan told the court.

Presiding Judge Mary Larkin said she could not make the recommendation, as this is “a matter for the prison authorities”.

Ms Finan said gardaí were aware Ms Kardashian had “made some statements (on Thursday) that she did intend to do some harm to herself”.

The solicitor said it was “a very complex case”. She added that Ms Kardashian would be “exceptionally vulnerable in a prison setting”.

Garda Kirwan said he was “not aware” whether or not the prison authorities would recognise certificates of gender recognition.

“I am aware she was born a male and is recognised now as a female,” Gda Kirwan said.

Judge Larkin said: “It’s a matter for the prison authorities, I can only make a recommendation that all medical intervention and appropriate detention be given to her in the circumstances.”

Ms Kardashian was remanded, in custody, to appear before Limerick District Court, via video-link, for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions, on September 29.

