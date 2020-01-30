Teenager died instantly when his car was hit by driver speeding at 165kph

Shane Patton suffered catastrophic brain injuries when he was struck by a car being driven by Eamon Lynch in Drumkeen, Donegal, in 2012.

A subsequent court case heard how Lynch, of Glentain Manor, Letterkenny, had almost 500 previous criminal convictions before the crash.

Mr Patton's parents, Julie and Martin Patton, of Drumkeen, attended the inquest yesterday where they heard about the last moments of their son's life.

Eamon Lynch. Photo: North West Newspix

The court heard how Mr Patton had emerged from a side road on to the N13 just before midnight on July 11, 2012.

As he crossed the road in his Volkswagen Bora, he was struck from the side by Lynch in his 1995 Toyota Celica.

Mr Patton's car was sent 70 yards down the road following the impact and he was killed instantly.

Lynch, who is originally from Derry, was driving from Ballybofey toward Letterkenny and was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Alcohol

A blood sample taken by gardaí in the hospital showed that Lynch had a blood-alcohol level of 44 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of blood.

Pathologist Katrina Dillon said she examined Mr Patton's body and he had a number of fractures and abrasions as well as a severe brain injury.

She added that Mr Patton, of Cloghroe, Drumkeen, would have lost consciousness and died almost immediately as a result of the crash.

Coroner Dr Denis McCauley apologised to the Patton family for the delay in holding the inquest.

Barrister Patricia McCallum, on behalf of the Patton family, said she would like the inquest to reflect that the reason for the delay was because of criminal proceedings connected to the case which were finalised in 2017.

Dr McCauley added that there were also problems getting a draft deposition from Lynch in the case, which delayed holding the inquest.

Garda Sergeant Jim Collins added that there were attempts made to contact Lynch but that he was now across the Border in Northern Ireland and they could not get hold of him.

Dr McCauley said his findings were duty-bound by the Circuit Court decision of January 25, 2017 which found Lynch guilty of careless driving causing death, and drink- driving.

