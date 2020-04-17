Teenager charged with murder of man (20) at Dublin flat complex

Garda pictured at the scene at Ballybough flats where a young man was fatally stabbed. Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 16/4/20

A DUBLIN teenager has been charged with murdering a young man in a stabbing at a flats complex in the north inner city.

The 16-year-old was remanded in custody after he appeared in court today accused of killing Glen Osborne (20), who was fatally injured and died on Wednesday.

Judge Brendan Toale adjourned the case for a week, for the directions of the DPP.

The accused, who cannot be named, is charged with murdering Mr Osborne at Ballybough House, Poplar Row on April 15.

He had been detained under Section 4 of Criminal Justice Act at Mountjoy Garda Station before he was charged and brought before a special evening sitting of Dublin Children's Court.

The teenager was escorted into court from the custody area by his mother, who sat near him. The accused, dressed in a grey top and black bottoms sat behind a glass screen that has been installed as part of court safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

The boy's grandparents and aunt were also permitted to attend the hearing, at the request of his solicitor Brian Keenan.

Detective Sergeant Kenneth Hoare gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution, saying the accused made "no reply at all" when the charge was put to him at 4.38pm today.

He was handed a copy of the charge sheet, Det Sgt Hoare said.

Judge Toale asked if a responsible adult was present and Mr Keenan confirmed that the accused's mother was in court.

No bail application was made on the boy’s behalf as bail can only be granted in the High Court on a murder charge.

Asked to assign free legal aid, the judge agreed given the nature of the charge Mr Keenan said there was consent to a one-week remand in custody.

He said he had "significant concerns" for his client's mental health which was heightened because he was a child facing a murder charge.

He asked the judge to make a recommendation to Oberstown detention centre that a mental health assessment on the accused is carried out.

This would "assist everybody moving forward with this case," Mr Keenan said.

Judge Toale said he had no difficulty making this recommendation.

He reminded journalists of the reporting restrictions in the case before remanding the accused in custody to April 24.

The boy looked around at family members but did not address the court during the brief hearing.

His mother was tearful as she hugged and kissed him at the end of the proceedings. Other family members also embraced the boy before he was led away.

Mr Osborne (20), from Taaffe's Place in Ballybough died on Wednesday night after being fatally injured at the Ballybough House flats complex. He was found at around 10pm with a stab wound to the upper body and was treated by paramedics at the scene, before being rushed to the Mater Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Yesterday, members of the Garda Technical Bureau carried out an examination of the site where Mr Osborne was found.

A blue tent was used to cover the scene, which is within the complex beside a small football pitch and overlooked by a number of apartments facing onto the Royal Canal. Searches were also carried out along the Luke Kelly bridge.

Gardai at Mountjoy Station have set up and an incident room and have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them. They have asked in particular for any taxi drivers who may have been in the Ballybough area between 9.30pm and 10.30pm to come forward.

Gardai also appealed to any other road users who were in the area and may have dash cam footage

