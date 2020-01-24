Teenager charged with murder of Cameron Blair (20)

The 17 year old boy - who cannot be named for legal reasons - appeared before Cork District Court charged in relation to the alleged murder of the award-winning rugby player and athlete at a property off the Bandon Road eight days ago.

Mr Blair was found by emergency services with a critical neck injury around 9pm on January 16 last.

He had a stab injury to his neck.

A student house party had been taking place at the property at the time.

Despite desperate efforts by paramedics and Cork University Hospital (CUH) surgeons to stabilise his condition, Mr Blair was pronounced dead shortly after admission to the emergency department.

The 17 year old appeared before Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court shortly after 9pm on Friday charged with the murder of Cameron Blair on Bandon Road, Cork on January 16 last.

Det Garda Rory O'Connell gave evidence of arrest, caution and charge to the court.

He said that when the charge was formally put to the teen at Togher Garda Station, he made no reply.

The teen appeared in court wearing a black jacket, dark slacks and holding a Lucozade bottle.

He remained silent throughout the brief hearing.

Members of his family were in the public gallery of the Angelsea Street courtroom.

Judge Kelleher granted free legal aid in the name of Eddie Burke solicitors.

As the charge involved is murder, an application for bail can only be dealt with before the High Court.

The teen was remanded to the Oberstown Detention Centre to appear again before Cork Children's Court on Friday, January 31 next.

Mr Blair's funeral service will take place at St Peter's Church in Bandon on Sunday.

Special tributes to the young man will be paid in Bandon as his funeral cortege passes on its way to St Peter's with guards of honour from Bandon Grammar School, CIT, Bandon Rugby Club and Bandon Athletic Club.

He is survived by his parents, Noel and Kathy and younger brother, Alan.

