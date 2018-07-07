Teenager charged with Cameron Reilly's murder held in custody

A teenager has been remanded in custody after he was charged with the murder of a teenager whose body was found in a field in a Co Louth town in May.

First-year student at Dundalk Institute of Technology Cameron Reilly (18) was found dead at Rivervale on the outskirts of Dunleer at around 8.30am on Saturday, May 26, by a man walking his dog.

Aaron Connolly (18) was arrested for a second time on Thursday in connection with the investigation into Cameron's death. He appeared before Drogheda District Court charged with the murder of Mr Reilly.

Detective Sergeant Fergal O'Toole of Drogheda garda station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

He told the court that the accused, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, was arrested at 6.04pm at his home address and brought to Drogheda garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

At 6.56pm he was charged with the offence.

He was cautioned after he was charged with murder and "he made no reply", Det Sgt O'Toole said.

He was held overnight at Drogheda and appeared before Judge John Coughlan at Drogheda District Court yesterday morning.

Garda Inspector John O'Flaherty asked the court to remand him in custody.

The judge asked if was he over 18 years of age and told that he was. Mr Connolly was remanded in custody to Cloverhill district court to appear by video-link on July 12 2018.

He has an address at Willistown, Drumcar, Co Louth, and was dressed in grey tracksuit bottoms and a multi-coloured T-shirt. He remained silent throughout his brief hearing.

Mr Connolly stared ahead and looked down briefly before glancing around the courtroom when evidence of his arrest, charge and caution was given.

Bail in murder cases can only be granted by the High Court.

Judge Coughlan also acceded to a request from defence solicitor Peter Lavery to grant legal aid after he told the court the accused is not working.

Irish Independent