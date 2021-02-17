Teenager charged over death of Deliveroo cyclist Thiago Osorio Cortes to stay in custody while book of evidence is prepared

A mass for hit-and-run victim Thiago Osorio Cortes was held at St Mary of the Angels Church in Dublin on September 9, 2020. Photo: Steve Humphreys

A TEENAGER accused of dangerous driving causing the death of delivery cyclist Thiago Osorio Cortes in Dublin has been further remanded in custody for completion of the book of evidence for his trial.

Mr Cortes (28) from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, was cycling on North Wall Quay in Dublin when he was struck by a car at about 10.30pm on August 31 last.

The student was delivering food for Deliveroo at the time of the collision.

He was taken by ambulance to the Mater hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A 16-year-old boy was remanded in custody on November 7 after he was charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Mr Cortes.

Five additional charges were later brought: three counts of failing to remain at the scene to offer assistance to Mr Cortes, not keeping the ‘05-reg car at the location, and failing to stop with intent to escape civil or criminal liability. The other two charges were for driving without a licence or insurance.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has recommended the case should be dealt with on indictment, in the Circuit Court, which has tougher sentencing powers. The Dublin Children’s Court agreed the case is too serious to accept jurisdiction.

The boy appeared there again today before Judge Bernadette Owens. Defence solicitor Aoife McNicholl said her client was anxious and there was a duty for a juvenile case to be expedited.

State solicitor Tom Conlon said the book of evidence will be ready in two weeks and the prosecution was within the statutory period to have it completed.

Judge Owens remanded the teen in continuing custody to appear again in two weeks. A book of evidence must be prepared by the DPP and served on him before he can be sent forward to the Circuit Court.

The boy’s mother was present for the hearing.

Detective Sergeant John Brady had told the juvenile court earlier that 244 statements and 149 CCTV clips have been obtained.

The boy cannot be named because he is a minor.

Mr Cortes had lived in Dublin with his fiancée Theresa Dantas for two years and was studying English. It is understood that he was saving money to study for a master’s in business at the time of his death.

Online Editors