Teenager charged in connection with Carrigaline stabbing incident

A SEVENTEEN year-old has been charged with assault causing harm and robbery following an alleged incident in Cork which left another teen with stab and slash injuries.

The 17 year old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Cork District Court charged in relation to the alleged incident at Waterpark in Carrigaline at 10pm on Saturday evening.

Detective Garda Declan Healy told the court that he formally arrested, cautioned and charged the teen.

The teen was charged with assault causing harm contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

He was also charged with robbery involving a mobile phone.

Det Garda Healy said the teen made no reply when the two charges were formally put to him.

The teen, who has an address in Cork, was remanded on bail following submissions to Judge Olann Kelleher.

Gardaí told the court that they had a number of concerns in respect of social media - in particular relating to a video of the alleged incident involved which had been in widespread circulation.

A number of bail conditions were imposed including that the teen sign on at a Cork Garda Station three times each week, have no contact direct or indirect with a number of named individuals, reside at an address specified to the court, undertake to stay off all forms of social media, have no contact with potential witnesses in the case, stay away from all intoxicants and undertake not to travel to the Carrigaline, Rochestown and Blackrock areas in Cork.

The teen indicated, via his solicitor, that he would comply with all the bail conditions required.

Judge Kelleher remanded him on bail to appear again before Cork Children's Court on July 10 next.

Meanwhile, the teen treated for injuries after the alleged Carrigaline incident has been released from Cork University Hospital (CUH).

He was treated for slash and stab-type injuries to both his head and back.

The injuries were not life-threatening.

A video taken with a mobile phone has been circulated on social media in terms of part of the incident on Saturday night.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for any witnesses to this incident and for any persons with information to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on (021) 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666111 or any Garda Station.

