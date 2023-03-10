Teenager charged after elderly man ‘pulled from car and punched in the face’

A second man has been charged over a suspected carjacking in which a 77-year-old man was pulled from his car, punched in the face and asked “do you want to get stabbed?”.

Max Corcoran (19) got into the passenger seat of the stolen car, while the driver rammed through the gates of an underground car park, causing €23,000 worth of damage, it has been alleged.

The car, a Volkswagen Tiguan worth €40,000, was later found burnt out. Detectives claimed that videos were later posted on social media of Mr Corcoran and his alleged accomplice driving the car.

Detective Garda Neil McGrath said gardaí were concerned about this latest social media craze – that young men were taking cars, filming themselves driving the vehicle and sharing the videos online.

Judge Gerard Jones said this was an allegation of “extreme violence” against an elderly man and he refused bail.

The judge remanded Mr Corcoran in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court next Wednesday.

The accused, of Laraghcon in Lucan, appeared before Blanchardstown District Court charged with robbery, assault and criminal damage at Orchard Apartments in Lucan on February 6.

Gda McGrath objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the charges.

The garda said the 77-year-old alleged victim was sitting in his car when Mr Corcoran and his accomplice approached it. Mr Corcoran allegedly stood five or six feet away, while his co-accused allegedly opened the car door, pulled the man out and asked “do you want to get stabbed?”.

Gda McGrath alleged the co-accused punched the man in the face, and he fell to the ground. The man was still extremely shaken by what had happened, the garda said.

He said Mr Corcoran then got into the passenger seat of the car, and the co-accused drove off, ramming the gates.

Gda McGrath alleged this was a crime of joint enterprise, and CCTV footage and clothing seized from the accused’s home would link him to the incident.

Gda McGrath alleged videos of the accused in the stolen car had been posted on social media, and this seemed to be “the new craze on Snapchat”.

Defence solicitor Kelly Breen said Mr Corcoran was willing to abide by any bail conditions.

Ms Breen said the allegation was that Mr Corcoran was very much the minor player, and was not the main protagonist.

The accused has not yet indicated a plea to the charges.