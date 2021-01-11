Teenager appears in court after alleged robbery of Dublin service station

A YOUNG man has appeared in court charged with robbing a service station in Dublin last night.

Derek Farrell (19) was charged over the alleged raid in Crumlin.

He was granted bail and the case against him was adjourned at Dublin District Court.

Mr Farrell, with an address at Fortlawn Avenue, Blanchardstown, is charged with robbing staff of €179 in cash and cigarette papers worth €73 at Applegreen, Parnell Road, Crumlin on January 10.

He is also charged with causing €500 worth of damage to a counter.

Garda David Morris told Judge Deirdre Gearty the accused made no reply to either charge after caution and was handed copies of the charges sheets.

There was no garda objection to bail subject to conditions. Judge Gearty granted bail on condition the accused lives at his home address, observes a curfew and signs on daily at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

He must also stay out of the Dublin 12 area and have no contact with witnesses either directly or indirectly, including by social media.

Mr Farrell was remanded on bail to a date in February, for the directions of the DPP.

Legal aid was granted after his lawyer said the accused was on social welfare.

Gardaí said a female who was also arrested has been released pending referral to the Youth Diversion Programme.

