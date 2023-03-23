| 9.1°C Dublin

Teenager accused of extortion of female over drug debt is bailed

Adam Coyle, of Dundaniel Road, Dublin 5. Photo: Collins Expand

Adam Coyle, of Dundaniel Road, Dublin 5. Photo: Collins

Tom Tuite

A DUBLIN man accused of extorting a female in connection with a drug debt has been released on bail with a curfew order.

Adam Coyle (19) of Dundaniel Road, Dublin 5, is accused of “making unwarranted demands” in connection with a drugs debt from a female in north Dublin on March 19.

