Teenager accused of extortion of female over drug debt is bailed

A DUBLIN man accused of extorting a female in connection with a drug debt has been released on bail with a curfew order.

Adam Coyle (19) of Dundaniel Road, Dublin 5, is accused of “making unwarranted demands” in connection with a drugs debt from a female in north Dublin on March 19.

Gardaí arrested him at his home on Thursday morning.

He was detained at Clontarf Garda station for questioning and later charged with the offence, contrary to section 17 of the Public Order Act.

He appeared before Judge Maire Conneely at Dublin District Court on Thursday evening.

Garda Ronan Murphy said the accused “made no reply” to the charge and there was no objection to bail with conditions read in court.

Judge Conneely told Mr Coyle, who has yet to indicate a plea, that he must obey a 9pm to 6am curfew, give gardaí his mobile phone number, have no contact with the alleged injured party or her family and stay away from parts of north Dublin including the Northside Shopping Centre, unless he is attending a gym there.

Bail was set in his bond of €500; however, he did not address the court.

Defence counsel Garret Casey said his client consented to the terms.

The teenager remained silent throughout the brief hearing and was ordered to appear again in April for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to be obtained.

Legal aid was granted after the judge noted he was on social welfare.