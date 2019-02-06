A 16-YEAR-OLD boy has been accused of an attempted hi-jacking of a taxi driver who suffered a black-out when he was choked during a robbery in Dublin city-centre.

Teenager accused of attempting to hi-jack taxi after driver was choked and suffered black-out, court hears

The teenager, who cannot be named because he is a minor, appeared before Judge John O’Connor at the Dublin Children’s Court.

He was charged with robbery and intimidating the driver so he could unlawfully exercise control over his car, at Swift Alley on December 4, 2017.

He was aged 15 at the time of the alleged incident.

The teenager “gave no reply” when he was charged this morning, Det Garda Sarah Keogh told the court.

The Director of Public Prosecutions had recommended that the case should be dealt with at Children’s Court level.

Judge O’Connor asked for an outline of the evidence to given.

Det Garda Keogh said it was alleged the boy was with two other youths and flagged the taxi down at Harcourt Street.

They directed the driver to Swift Alley, where he was punched a number of times.

It was alleged the boy sat in the front passenger seat.

The court heard the taxi man was “choked from behind by a rear seat passenger until he blacked out”.

It was alleged that when he came around he managed to get out of the car while the defendant moved into the driver’s seat.

The taxi driver was locked outside, however, it was a keyless car and the boy could not get it moving.

It was alleged a phone, cash and a dashcam were taken from the car and the teen and two accomplices fled.

Judge O’Connor deferred ruling on whether the case should stay in the juvenile court or be transferred to the Circuit Court which has tougher sentencing powers.

Defence solicitor Peter Connolly said he would prepare submissions under Section 75 of the Children Act. This part of the legislation allows the Children’s Court to consider accepting jurisdiction for a serious case by taking into account the age and level of maturity of the defendant.

There was no objection to bail.

The case resumes later this month.

Online Editors