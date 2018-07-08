A teenage girl accused of the filmed attack on another girl at Bangor marina has appeared in court accused of breaching her bail after police were called to a local hospital.

Teenager accused of attack of girl (16) at Bangor Pier back in court on suspicion of breaching bail

Cora Campbell (18) is one of three young people accused of an attack on a 16-year-old girl in Bangor on April 20.

Newtownards Magistrates' Court heard how police were called to an incident at a hospital at 10pm on Thursday.

A police officer said the incident occurred during Campbell's curfew hours and there were concerns she had been under the influence of drugs.

A defence lawyer said the last thing the accused recollected was consuming a soft drink at a friend's house. The lawyer said the teenager believed her drink was spiked with illegal drugs and had no memory of hospital.

The officer said Campbell had also breached her bail by possessing a mobile phone. The officer objected to further bail, stating she had breached bail the month before by possessing a phone, and was likely to breach bail again.

Campbell is under a complete ban from using the internet, using or possessing a mobile, possessing or consuming alcohol or drugs, or entering licensed premises.

She is also banned from North Down, the Ards peninsula and east Belfast. She was tagged and ordered to abide by a curfew from 7pm to 7am.

The defence lawyer explained that Campbell's mother had attended court and would offer her address in Newcastle, Co Down as a new bail address.

The court heard Campbell had been raised in a care facility from 14 to 18 years of age.

District Judge Mark Hamill allowed her bail on the existing terms, except for a new address with her mother. Campbell said to the judge from the dock: "You honestly will not see my face again."

The case was adjourned to July 27. Campbell is accused of causing GBH. She admits assault occasioning actual bodily harm but denies causing GBH.

