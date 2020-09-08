Teenager (17) pleads guilty to murder of father-to-be

A 17-YEAR-OLD has pleaded guilty to the murder of a young man in Dublin in April this year.

The teenager, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, was charged with the murder of Glen Osborne (20) at Ballybough House, Ballybough, Dublin, on April 15, 2020.

At the Central Criminal Court yesterday the teen, who was 16 at the time of the offence, was arraigned and pleaded guilty to the charge.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott remanded him in custody until October 5.

Pauline Walley SC for the prosecution told the judge that the deceased's mother wishes to make a statement to the court before a sentence is imposed.

As the defendant is a minor, the mandatory life sentence for murder does not apply.

Mr Justice McDermott said that the guilty plea means Mr Osborne's family will not have to undergo the trauma of listening to extensive evidence in relation to his death.

However, he added that before sentencing he will need to hear evidence relating to the incident, the effect it has had on the family of the deceased and evidence in relation to the defendant.

Remanding the boy in custody until October 5, the judge ordered a probation report to be prepared.

Independent.ie previously reported how the victim had spoken of his joy about learning he was to become a dad just hours before he was stabbed to death.

Mr Osborne, from Taaffe's Place in Ballybough, was found at 10pm on April 15 with a stab wound to the upper body and was treated by paramedics at the scene, before being rushed to the Mater Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

"Up until about 10 days ago, the teenager and the victim were very close pals and hung around with each other all the time," a source previously told the Independent.ie.

Earlier that evening, the young man had posted a message on Facebook sharing a picture of an ultrasound scan.

"I just can't wait 'til you're born to see you, to get a father and son bond. I'll be there for you no matter what," he wrote.

"You'll never have me out of your life the love I have for you it's just mad what's going on. I'll still stand by you no matter what, a little boy you mean everything to me."

The post was written at 8.11pm, but within two hours of the heartfelt message Mr Osborne was lying fatally wounded in the apartment complex.

Shortly after the incident, detectives at Mountjoy Garda station arrested the 16-year-old over the incident.

