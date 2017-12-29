A teenager is due to appear in court this morning following an alleged burglary yesterday.

Teenager (16) due to appear before court following burglary

Gardai received reports of a burglary at a house in Athy, Co Kildare at around 3pm yesterday after the intruders were disturbed by the occupants returning to the property.

They fled the scene and members of a Garda anti-burglary unit intercepted a car on the N7 Naas Road at approximately 3.45pm. The vehicle initially stopped for gardai but then sped off towards Dublin and was involved in a collision with a second car on the N7 at junction 8, Johnstown.

One of the occupants of the car remains in Tallaght Hospital, his condition has been described as serious. Three other male teenagers were detained at the scene - one of them was released without charge last night and one remains in garda custody.

A 16-year-old male is due to appear before a Special Sitting of Naas District Court this morning at 10.30am. The driver and the sole occupant of the other car was brought to Naas Hospital for minor injuries.

