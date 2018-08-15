A YOUNG man allegedly attacked an 18-year-old girl by slashing her three times in the face with a Stanley knife, leaving her with "life changing injuries".

Teenage girl suffers 'life changing injuries' after being 'slashed in face with Stanley blade', court hears

Mark Twomey (20) is also accused of punching and kicking the girl to the head and body in what a detective claimed was an "unprovoked attack".

The assault was based on the "unfounded" theory that the young woman was involved in an incident involving a member of Mr Twomey's family, a court was told.

Objecting to bail, Detective Garda Brian Hunt said he believed that Mr Twomey, if released on bail, "presented a danger to people on the street".

Judge Bernadette Owens refused bail, and remanded Mr Twomey in custody for one week, to appear before Cloverhill District Court on August 22.

The accused, who is of no fixed abode but is from the Bluebell area of Dublin, appeared before Dublin District Court charged with robbery, possession of a knife and seriously assaulting a 18-year-old woman.

The attack allegedly took place at Golden Lane, Dublin 2 shortly after 7pm last night.

Gardai objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the charges and the strength of the evidence.

Gda Hunt said it was alleged that the victim was attacked by a man and woman, not known to her, as she walked along Golden Lane.

The accused was armed with a screwdriver and a Stanley knife, which he had in his waistband of his trousers, the garda said.

Gda Hunt alleged the victim was "violently assaulted", punched a number of times to the face and that Mr Twomey "sliced her three times in the face with a Stanley blade".

The garda alleged that Mr Twomey then took the woman's iPhone 6, worth €500, and fled the scene.

He said the assault lasted 30 to 45 seconds, and gardai and the emergency services were called to the scene following a 999 call.

Gda Hunt said the victim was left with two separate serious injuries, a large deep cut to the arm, which exposed the bone, and a large cut on her face, stretching from her ear to her mouth.

The court heard the woman had surgery last night, was still in hospital and would require plastic surgery on her face, for what was described as a "life changing injury".

In relation to the evidence against Mr Twomey, Gda Hunt alleged the incident was caught on CCTV cameras and was witnessed by two independent witnesses.

Gda Hunt claimed the accused was "caught red-handed", was arrested about 500ms away and made admissions at the scene.

The detective alleged Mr Twomey admitted to him that he targeted the victim because he believed she had been involved in an incident involving a member of his family.

This theory was "unfounded" and "unsubstantiated", the garda said.

Gda Hunt further alleged that Mr Twomey gave him a list of names of other individuals he was willing to attack.

Furthermore, the taking of the phone was a secondary motive for the assault, Gda Hunt alleged.

Defence lawyer Garrett Casey BL said Mr Twomey enjoyed the presumption of innocence and was willing to abide by any bail conditions, including a condition that he live outside of Dublin.

However, Gda Hunt said no bail terms were acceptable to gardai and he believed that Mr Twomey, if realised on bail, "presented a danger to people on the street".

Judge Owens said the allegations were of a serious nature and she refused bail.

Defence solicitor Kelly Breen was assigned on free legal aid.

The judge ordered that Mr Twomey be medically assessed while in custody.

Judge Owens also noted that the accused had concerns about his safety in Cloverhill Prison.

Online Editors