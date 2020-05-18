Teenage brothers charged with rape of girl (17) at popular Wexford holiday resort

The scene of the alleged sex attacks at Courtown Harbour, Co Wexford

TWO teenage brothers have been charged with the rape of a 17-year-old girl at a popular Wexford holiday resort last summer.

The brothers - aged 15 and 17 years and who are not from Wexford - appeared before Judge Brian O'Shea at Wexford District Court.

Both appeared having been arrested by Gardaí on Monday morning at their home and charged with counts of rape.

They are charged with the rape of the teenage girl at a time unknown between July 27 and 28 2019 at the Burrow area of Courtown Harbour.

Judge O'Shea was told that the matter will be dealt with by the Central Criminal Court.

Gardaí objected to bail on the basis of the serious nature of the charges involved.

Judge O'Shea was told that both brothers are being represented by defence solicitor, Chris Hogan.

The mother of the boys was also in court for the hearing. The arresting gardaí involved, Garda Jacinta Gordon and Garda Gavin Tracey, both confirmed that gardaí were formally objecting to bail.

In outlining the case to the court, Garda Tracey said it will be alleged that the girl involved had become separated from her friends on the evening in question.

As she attempted to locate her friends, it will be alleged she came across five teenage youths.

It will be alleged that the teenage girl was then held down and raped by two of those youths.

Judge O'Shea was told the younger brother was 14 years old at the time of the alleged incident but is now 15 years old.

The older brother is currently 17 years old but will turn 18 years very shortly.

The court heard the garda investigation involved extensive CCTV security camera footage, DNA tests and multiple statements.

Mr Hogan said his clients were seeking a remand on bail pending further court hearings.

However, Garda Gordon and Garda Tracey said there were serious objections to a remand on bail.

Sergeant Gary Rayner confirmed to the court that accommodation was currently available at Oberstown detention centre for both accused.

Judge O’Shea noted that the charges before the court could scarcely be more serious and he remanded both teens in custody.

He remanded both to appear again before Wexford District Court on May 25 when gardaí will confirm the status of the book of evidence in the case.

