A teenage boy who tried to murder a woman by slitting her throat after they met on a social media app has been sentenced to 11 years in custody.

A teenage boy who tried to murder a woman by slitting her throat after they met on a social media app has been sentenced to 11 years in custody.

Teenage boy who tried to murder woman sentenced to 11 years

The boy, who was 15 years old at the time of the horrifying attack, brought the 25-year-old woman to the seafront in south Dublin and asked to take a selfie, then he put her in a strangle hold and knifed her, cutting into her windpipe.

Mr Justice Michael White handed down the sentence at the Central Criminal Court this morning.

He backdated the sentence to 2017 and said it will be reviewed after five years have been served.

The boy, now aged 17, pleaded guilty to attempting to murder Stephanie Ng at Queen’s Road, Dun Laoghaire on 23 December, 2017.

Ms Ng was left seriously injured in a pool of blood but survived the attack and recalled taking "what I thought was going to be my last breath as he choked the life out of me".

She said her life had been "destroyed" and she would struggle to ever forgive the boy for his "demonic" actions.

After his arrest, the boy told a psychiatrist he had been having persistent, violent thoughts and felt he "had to attack someone as these thoughts won’t stop."

The court had heard he was remorseful but was found to pose an ongoing"'potentially-fatal' risk to others."

More to follow

Online Editors