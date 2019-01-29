Teenage boy who sexually abused his half-sister said he was copying porn, court hears

A teenage boy who sexually abused his half-sister said he was copying what he saw on a pornographic website, a court has heard.

The teenager (16), who cannot be named to protect his identity and the identity of the injured party, arrived at the Central Criminal Court on signed pleas of guilty to five counts of oral rape and 44 counts of sexual assault occurring between September 1, 2016 and January 31, 2017.

A local garda told Imelda Kelly BL, prosecuting, that on January 30, 2017 the teenager's mother walked into her living room to discover her son inappropriately touching her daughter's genitals.

The teenager was 14 year's old on the day in question and his half-sister was aged eight. His mother made a complaint to gardaí and the teenager was arrested.

In a victim impact statement which was read out in court, the mother of the injured party described the shock and horror she experienced upon discovering what her son had been doing to her daughter.

“My daughter's innocence has been violated under the most cruel circumstances imaginable,” she said. She said she had believed that her children were protected from the outside world before making her discovery.

“I am grieving on two fronts; for my daughter and for my lost son,” she said. She said that she was only beginning to contemplate some level of forgiveness for her son.

She said that her daughter had nightmares and that she worried about her half-brother reappearing to follow through on threats he made during the abuse. She said she hoped her daughter had not been damaged beyond repair.

The local garda agreed with Thomas Creed SC, defending, that the teenager had lived with his father since the abuse was discovered and that he is currently performing well in school. His father has taken away his smart phone and the teenager's current phone cannot access the internet.

The teenager has no previous convictions and has not come to the attention of gardaí since his arrest.

Mr Justice Michael White ordered that reports be made available to the court and adjourned the matter to February 19 next.

