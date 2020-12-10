Teenage boy cleared of raping girl (15) in a public park

A jury has found a teenage boy not guilty of raping a 15-year-old girl in a public park.

The defendant, now aged 17, told gardaí that after meeting the girl for the first time at a local shopping centre, they were kissing and the girl then suggested they go into a nearby park where she then suggested sex.

He said he was physically unable to have penetrative sex. He said he didn't know the girl’s name and described her as “more locked than I was”.

In her evidence the complainant, now aged 16, testified that she was happy to kiss the boy but did not want to do anything else. She said he led her into the bushes and forced her to have sex with him and that she was too drunk to stop him.

The accused had pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual assault at a park in south Dublin on April 13, 2019. None of the parties can be identified as they are juveniles.

After an eight day trial at the Central Criminal Court, a jury of nine women and three men returned not guilty verdicts on both counts. The jury had deliberated for just under four hours.

Shortly before returning the verdicts, the jury foreman had told Ms Justice Eileen Creedon that the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict. She then directed that the court could accept a majority verdict on which ten or more agreed.

In his closing speech for the prosecution Garnet Orange SC told the jury that the defendant showed himself to be an “accomplished repeated liar” through his three interviews with gardaí ten days after the alleged rape.

He told jurors they should treat the account he gave in the final interview with extreme caution.

Michael Bowman SC, defending, told the jury that at the time of the interviews his client was a 16-year-old boy with no previous convictions being held in garda custody.

He said his answers to garda questions were the answers of someone afraid to acknowledge or say anything, even the fact that he owns a Snapchat account.

He said that in her own evidence the complainant gave a “fantastic insight into the teenage mind” which amounted to “teenagers lie so that they don't get into trouble”.

The complainant was questioned over sexual activity which took place with another boy in a park a year before the alleged rape. She said this was consensual and denied that she had suggested to anyone that what happened on that occasion was against her will.

In his closing speech Mr Bowman told the jury that it was “very fortunate” for his client that independent evidence of CCTV exists which he suggested shows the girl is “in control of her faculties and knows exactly where she is going” after she comes out of the bushes.

He said this is contrary to testimony from her aunt and mother who saw her on the street that she can barely walk and her own evidence that “she was so drunk that she couldn't resist”.

