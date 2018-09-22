A teenage boy who attacked a Dublin Bus driver in a row over a fare and then passed out in a "rage blackout" has been spared a custodial sentence.

A teenage boy who attacked a Dublin Bus driver in a row over a fare and then passed out in a "rage blackout" has been spared a custodial sentence.

Teenage boy attacked Dublin Bus driver in row over fare and then passed out in 'rage blackout'

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was sentenced to four months' probation after he pleaded guilty to attacking the driver on the afternoon of January 16, 2017, at Manor Street, Dublin.

The Dublin Children's Court heard the youth, who was travelling with his mother, punched the driver and then passed out in a blackout brought on by his aggression.

Garda Aideen Walsh told Judge John O'Connor the driver had a red mark to his left eye.

She was given a description of the boy and he was arrested near the scene.

Questioned by the garda in the presence of his mother, the teen admitted punching the driver in a row over the fare.

The garda agreed with defence solicitor Niamh Kelly that the teenager was fully co-operative and had no previous convictions.

Apologise

The judge noted the driver, who was not present for the hearing, did not want to give a victim impact statement.

"I would like to apologise to the bus driver for my reaction," the teen told Judge O'Connor.

Ms Kelly said she was instructed that on the day, the teen suffered a blackout due to his aggression.

He had issues taking direction and instructions from people in authority but was dealing with his anger, the court heard.

The teen no longer associated with a negative peer group.

He was heavily involved in sport, had completed a Safe Pass course and was making efforts to find work, the judge was told in pleas for leniency.

He had another minor drugs-related case coming against him, the court heard.

Judge O'Connor noted the teenager's talents at sport and said "not many people have it".

He told the boy he had a great future if he stuck at it as he imposed a four-month probation bond.

The boy must stay out of trouble and take help from the Probation Service otherwise the case would be re-entered and he could get a custodial sentence.

Online Editors