| 7.5°C Dublin

Close

Teenage boy (17) who sexually abused his niece and cousin handed three year detention

Criminal Courts of Justice Expand

Close

Criminal Courts of Justice

Criminal Courts of Justice

Criminal Courts of Justice

Isabel Hayes

A teenage boy who repeatedly sexually abused his niece and cousin has been handed a three-year period of detention.

The Louth teenager (17) pleaded guilty to four counts of anal rape, one count of rape, two counts of sexual exploitation and one count of sexual assault of the two girls at his home address on dates between November 2019 and March 2020.

Most Watched

Privacy