A teenager “has been through hell” since he was wrongly accused of recording the recent assault of a teenage girl at Bangor Marina, a court has heard.

Teen wrongly accused of filming Bangor assault was forced into hiding and put through hell, court told

Cameron McAuley (19) appeared in the dock of Newtownards Magistrates' Court as a result of breaching bail conditions.

McAuley, with an address in Bangor, was charged with using disorderly behaviour on the Newtownards Road in Bangor, assaulting police on April 4, assaulting Jake McKenna occasioning him actual bodily harm and damaging Mr McKenna’s glasses on February 13 this year. Giving evidence to the court Detective Constable Holmstead said she believed she could connect McAuley to each of the offences.

She told the court McAuley had been on police bail since he was charged earlier this month with a scheduled court appearance for next week but he was arrested for breaching three conditions - a prohibition on having alcohol in public, his bail address being withdrawn and failing to take a preliminary breath test. The officer revealed that essentially, “the reasons for most of the breaches are that Mr McAuley was wrongly accused of being the person who video’d the attack at the pier of Friday night".

“He did not video it,” said the police officer adding that “he and his family have been through hell since the weekend having been accused of being the person who shot the piece. “He didn’t. He wasn’t on the pier. He has been in hiding...living in fear, so in those circumstances, I don’t want to oppose bail,” said the detective.

McAuley was freed on his own bail of £100 (€114) with numerous conditions barring him from certain parts of Bangor, having alcohol or being drunk in public and to keep a curfew. He is due to appear again on 23 May.

A 16-year old girl sustained severe facial injuries after being punched and kicked in the assault on Bangor pier last Friday.

Footage of the incident was posted online and has been viewed millions of times.

Appearing in court on Monday charged with causing grievous bodily harm were a 16-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman, Cora Mary Linda Campbell, from English Street in Downpatrick. At that hearing a police officer described the assault as "sustained and vicious", adding that the injured party told police she had been punched and held down by four people known to her.

A recording, which was posted on Facebook, shows her being punched around 30 times, stamped and kicked to the head and having her head banged on the ground, according to the officer.

