Thursday 12 September 2019

Teen who was caught in crashed stolen car after garda chase is remanded on bail pending sentence

Garda car. Stock picture

Tom Tuite

A YOUTH has been remanded on bail pending sentence after he was caught in a crashed stolen car following a lengthy garda pursuit.

The boy, 17, pleaded guilty to travelling as a passenger in a stolen car on September 13, 2018. Garda Laura King told Judge Brendan Toale at Dublin Children’s Court that she had received a report of a break-in at a shop in Skerries.

Two youths were seen running from the shop.

A car then passed her at speed. “After a long pursuit by several units of gardai, the vehicle crashed some distance away in Rathmullan, near Drogheda,” said Garda King.

The boy, then aged 16, was a front-seat passenger in the car which had been stolen earlier.

The teen - who was accompanied to court by his mother - had 14 prior criminal convictions: two thefts, three burglaries, three knife possession charges, two breaches of the peace, one for being intoxicated in a public, one other motor-theft-connected charge and a drug-possession offence.

Judge Toale adjourned sentencing for the preparation of a probation report on the teen.

The boy’s barrister said the boy had previously served a sentence in the Oberstown Detention Centre and since his recent release he had a “significant turnaround”.

He was also making efforts to get on to an educational course.

The case resumes in October.

