Teen who wants to murder mother to be released in days

A deeply troubled teenager, considered a risk to the life of her mother and other women, is set to be released into the community on Thursday after the President of the High Court ruled she could no longer be detained in a secure unit.

Ms Justice Mary Irvine said the issue was “probably the most disturbing” she has ever had to decide in her 13 years as a judge, but there was no legal basis for continuing the detention.

The case has highlighted significant gaps in Irish mental-health laws.

In a ruling on Tuesday, Ms Justice Irvine said it was difficult to apply the law when the risk to the teenager’s mother and other women was “so grave”.

However, she found she had no option but to lift temporary orders detaining the 18-year-old.

“Judges do not make the law. They apply the law regardless of their own emotions,” she said.

“So regardless of the very real concerns I have for the respondent’s mother and for the women that will remain at risk in light of the discharge of the interlocutory orders, I have simply no right or entitlement to detain the respondent to protect those to whom she poses such a grave risk.”

The case is considered by Tusla, the child and family agency, to be the most difficult it has ever encountered.

The teenager suffers from a personality disorder and has threatened to rape and kill women. She recently outlined a plan to track down and murder her mother.

Certain aspects of her case cannot be disclosed due to reporting restrictions.

She endured a traumatic childhood and has been in the care of the State for several years.

In recent times she has been held at a secure unit designed for children.

She has faced criminal charges on a number of occasions and is currently facing charges of sexually assaulting two women and threatening to kill another.

The High Court previously heard a search at a unit where she was being detained uncovered a large knife she secreted and that she had formulated a plan to mutilate someone.

Efforts by Tusla, the child and family agency, to keep her detained beyond the age of 18, in a setting where she could receive treatment for her condition, ran aground in recent weeks.

Despite her personality disorder and her expressed wish to rape and murder, her condition does not allow her to be detained under the Mental Health Act.

Late last year Tusla initiated proceedings seeking to have her declared a ward of court, which would have allowed for her detention and care in a secure facility in the UK.

After the wardship proceedings were filed last December, the High Court ruled that even though she was soon to become an adult, her detention in the secure unit for children could be extended on a temporary basis pending the outcome of the petition.

However, earlier this month Tusla said it would have to withdraw its petition after new psychiatric reports found the teenager had capacity to make decisions. This meant she no longer met the criteria for wardship.

The matter has been before Ms Justice Irvine on several occasions in recent weeks as the parties involved sought to find a solution.

The issue was complicated by the fact Tusla was unable to find a suitable onward placement for the 18-year-old, despite contacting 36 different providers.

A non-secure placement, where the teenager would have been supervised by up to seven male staff, was put in place as an alternative.

Initially, she agreed to go there, but later changed her mind, claiming it would not meet her therapeutic needs.

Then, having initially fought against wardship, she indicated she would like to be made a ward of court.

By that stage, however, the weight of medical evidence was against wardship and Tusla had already signalled it would have to withdraw its petition.

A late application from her mother, seeking for the court to order a fresh wardship inquiry, which could have led to the detention being extended, was rejected by the court.

In a lengthy ex tempore ruling, Ms Justice Irvine said while it “would have the hugely beneficial effect of removing her from society”, she could not see how the mother “could possibly lay the foundation for any interlocutory application to detain the respondent, pending the hearing of a proposed inquiry”.

The judge said preventative detention was not provided for in Irish law.

Ms Justice Irvine said the evidence of three psychiatrists was that the teenager had capacity to make decisions, thus ruling out wardship.

“The evidence is the respondent can control her actions. But she has her mind set against exercising that control,” the judge said.

Ms Justice Irvine said the teenager had never made the case that she needed secure accommodation to control her conduct, or that she would accept treatment to persuade her against the actions she threatens.

The judge said that as recently as August 31, the teenager had told forensic psychiatrist Professor Harry Kennedy: “I can stop myself. I just choose not to.”

Ms Justice Irvine said another psychiatrist, Professor Patricia Casey, had found the teenager was “able to weigh the pros and cons” and had “made a conscious decision to act against the moral norms of society by acting on fantasies to kill a female, particularly her mother”.

The judge said the circumstances the mother now found herself in were “unimaginable”.

She said anything that could be done to protect the safety of the mother and other women should be done and that every reasonable effort should be made to persuade the teenager to take up the voluntary placement that was available.

Following a request from the teenager’s counsel, John Fitzgerald SC, a 48-hour stay was placed on the lifting of the detention orders.

Last week the court heard gardaí had been making inquiries about the teenager in anticipation of her release from the secure unit.

The court directed that a contemporaneous note of a recent disturbing conversation, in which she outlined a plan to murder her mother, should be given to gardaí.

It also directed officers be given a document summarising the views of psychiatrists.

The teenager’s mother has already fled her home and relocated to another part of the country due to the potential risk posed to her.

After withdrawing the warship petition, Tusla opposed the continued detention of the 18-year-old at the secure unit for children.

Its lawyers said her continued presence there put the unit’s HIQA registration in jeopardy, while also depriving another child of a place there.

Online Editors