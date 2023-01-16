| 2.8°C Dublin

Teen who stabbed boy seven times outside Dublin disco gets three years’ detention

The 16-year-old perpetrator stabbed the victim in the chest, stomach, shoulder and leg with a kitchen knife during the attack

The Vela venue, Liffey Valley Expand

Isabel Hayes

A teenager who stabbed a 16-year-old boy seven times outside a disco, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, has been sentenced to three years' detention.

The 16-year-old perpetrator, who can't be named because he is a juvenile, produced a kitchen knife and stabbed the victim in the chest, stomach, shoulder and leg during the attack, which took place over the course of 10 to 15 seconds, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard.

