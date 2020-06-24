Teen who spat at garda and claimed he had Covid-19 as 'joke' avoids jail

A TEENAGER who spat in the face of a Garda after drinking almost 20 bottles of beer and then claimed "as a big joke" that he had coronavirus has avoided a prison sentence.

Adam Olden (19) of Leamlara Close, Togher, Cork was ordered to perform 240 hours of community service in lieu of five months in prison.

Judge Olann Kelleher warned Cork District Court that it was "a very serious matter."

He stressed that Olden should not underestimate the seriousness of the issue. “This is a most serious offence to come before the courts," he said.

"This was a harrowing and upsetting time for the garda (involved). It caused havoc for both him and for his family.”

Judge Kelleher was told that the garda involved had to go into precautionary isolation for 14 days after the incident on March 29 last in Togher at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I hope he (Olden) does not underestimate how serious a matter this is," Judge Kelleher warned. He said that if Olden fails to comply with the full terms of the 240 hour community service order, he will serve a five month prison term.

The court was told by defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, that Olden was deeply remorseful over what happened. It had caused deep embarrassment and shame to both him and his family.

Judge Kelleher noted Olden's early plea, his remorse, his personal apology to the officer involved and the fact he had no previous convictions.

The incident occurred after Olden had consumed up to 20 bottles of Budweiser. It was confirmed that Olden did not have Covid-19 when he spat at the garda.

Sergeant Kevin Joyce said the officer had to go into precautionary isolation for 14 days after the incident. The officer's wife, who is also a serving garda, likewise had to isolate in adherence to strict Health Service Executive (HSE) advice.

However, the garda involved had described the incident as "a one off" and said that it was not in keeping with the teen's normal behaviour.

Judge Kelleher noted the garda's positive comments towards the teen. Sgt Joyce said that while the garda involved was "annoyed and upset", he believed it was a moment of madness fuelled by alcohol.

Gardaí also believed that Olden now realises the seriousness of what happened. Mr Burke pointed out that the teen had been subjected to a substantial backlash on social media because of the incident.

Gardaí were called to the scene that March 29 night and had asked Olden to leave a specific area. Without warning, he spat towards a garda's face and then shouted that he had coronavirus.

The teen pleaded guilty to assault. He was also fined €300 for the possession of cannabis for personal use

on March 29.

A two month suspended prison sentence was imposed for engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour.

Online Editors