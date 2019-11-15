Teen who knocked down toddler (2) and fled the scene jailed for four years

A teenager who fled the scene after he knocked down a toddler who was left fighting for his life has been jailed for four years.

The judge at Cork Circuit Criminal Court ordered that Nathan O'Reilly (17), of Ballinure Place, in Mahon, Cork city, be named in spite of his juvenile status, after he canvassed the opinion of the mother of the child.

She said it would be in the public interest for the community to know the identity of the accused given the 20-year driving disqualification handed down to O'Reilly by the courts.

Garda Darren Reidy said that on March 25 at 3.40pm, O'Reilly was driving a blue Mazda car bought via Facebook for €100. The car was without insurance, tax or an NCT, and O'Reilly was driving without a licence.

