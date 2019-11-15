Teen who knocked down toddler (2) and fled the scene jailed for four years
A teenager who fled the scene after he knocked down a toddler who was left fighting for his life has been jailed for four years.
The judge at Cork Circuit Criminal Court ordered that Nathan O'Reilly (17), of Ballinure Place, in Mahon, Cork city, be named in spite of his juvenile status, after he canvassed the opinion of the mother of the child.
She said it would be in the public interest for the community to know the identity of the accused given the 20-year driving disqualification handed down to O'Reilly by the courts.
Garda Darren Reidy said that on March 25 at 3.40pm, O'Reilly was driving a blue Mazda car bought via Facebook for €100. The car was without insurance, tax or an NCT, and O'Reilly was driving without a licence.
He said O'Reilly drove the vehicle down Ballinure Place to Skehard Road in Cork city where he picked up two passengers at the Holy Cross Church. He stopped the car at Castle Meadows in Mahon and witnesses heard a revving of the vehicle and a burning of tyres for several minutes.
A third passenger got in the car and the vehicle subsequently knocked down a two-year-old boy at Castle Meadows. Gda Reidy said that at one point the car was on two wheels and they were "burning rubber".
The young boy was propelled in to the air. The occupants of the car fled the scene and the emergency services were called.
The child was found to be unconscious but breathing. He was taken to Cork University Hospital where he was placed in an induced coma.
The child suffered a serious brain injury.
Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin was told that the child had suffered a closed head injury but was walking again. He has made a remarkable recovery but given his young age it will be several years before the final prognosis is known.
Judge Ó Donnabháin jailed O'Reilly for four years and said he was "running wild" before he entered Oberstown.
Irish Independent