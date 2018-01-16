Teen who fatally stabbed 17-year-old friend to be sentenced next month

A teenager will be sentenced next month for fatally stabbing a 17-year-old on Christmas week three years ago.

Michael Bowman SC for the youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told Justice Eileen Creedon that a report will be produced by a consultant on February 12 and asked for the sentence hearing to be adjourned until then.

Justice Creedon agreed to the adjournment, saying she is "anxious to conclude" the matter as it has been ongoing for some time. The teenager was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter by a jury at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Castlebar in July.

The deceased, Dovydas Jenkas, of Mount Street, Claremorris, died from a single stab wound in the early hours of December 19, 2015 in Claremorris. During a previous hearing Detective Sergeant James Carroll of Claremorris garda station told prosecuting counsel Patrick McGrath SC that both families had moved separately from Lithuania to Claremorris in the years before the killing.

On the evening of December 19 the mother of the accused went to Castlebar to meet a friend. She called the house at 9:30pm and everything appeared to be in order, the court heard. The detective said that a relationship had developed between the deceased boy and the accused's 14-year-old sister. Shortly before midnight the sister let Dovydas into the house. They initially stayed downstairs before going to the mother's bedroom, where they watched YouTube videos on a phone.

At 1am the accused, who had spent the evening playing the Playstation, decided to check on his sister and became aware that someone was in the bedroom with her. Det Sgt Carroll said the accused phoned his mother to tell her his sister had someone in the bedroom and the mother told the sister to open the door. The court heard that Dovydas went into the en-suite bathroom and the accused tried to get in but the deceased held the door closed and wouldn't let him in.

The accused went to his bedroom and picked up a home-made knife. He returned to his mother's bedroom and looked out the window and saw Dovydas climbing down the pipe at the back of the house. The accused went into the garden, where there was a trampoline, and was followed by the accused.

The deceased was running around the trampoline when the fatal stabbing occurred. The detective said that he was stabbed once in the chest, fell to the ground, and died shortly afterwards.

