Teen who enlisted gang to tie up her ex-boyfriend and assault him ordered to pay €7,500 compensation

Judge Keenan Johnson described the case as ‘one of the most bizarre cases' he had ever seen 

Jennifer Patrick (19) of Dun Darrach, Dublin Road, Longford pleaded guilty to burglary. Photo: Liam Cosgrove Expand

Jennifer Patrick (19) of Dun Darrach, Dublin Road, Longford pleaded guilty to burglary. Photo: Liam Cosgrove

An aspiring law student who enlisted a gang of youths to tie her former boyfriend up and violently assault him in a “hair-brained” plot has been ordered to pay him €7,500 compensation.

Jennifer Patrick (19), of Dún Darrach, Dublin Road, Longford, told a sitting of Longford Circuit Criminal Court she never believed her actions would go as far as they did following an incident at a house in Holly Green, Clonbalt Woods, Longford on August 20, 2020.

