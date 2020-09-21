Teen was armed with piece of wood with nails when he attacked and threatened to kill care worker, court told

A YOUTH was armed with a length of wood with nails when he attacked and threatened to kill a care worker in a children’s home, a court has heard.

The boy, 17, pleaded guilty to the assault at a residential care home in Dublin on Dec. 15, 2018.

Garda Rachel Byrne told the Dublin Children’s Court on Monday that the boy, then aged 15, pushed the care worker against a wall with both hands against her chest.

He kicked her knee to get her onto the ground and punched her to her head and chest, and also attempted to head butt the care worker.

Judge Treasa Kelly was told the boy spat in the staff member's face.

He also broke three door frames in the care home.

“He produced a piece of wood with nails and said he would kill the injured party, said Garda Byrne, adding that he began swinging it.

The woman was thrown against a wall.

The boy, who was accompanied to court by his mother, did not address the court.

His solicitor Aonghus McCarthy confirmed the youth was entering a guilty plea.

Judge Kelly adjourned sentencing the boy who is already serving a sentence for other offences.

She said a probation report on the teen needed to be obtained.

The case resumes in October.

He cannot be named because he is a minor.

