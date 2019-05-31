Teen told his mum of plan to kill stepdad, court hears

A teenager told his mother he "had to kill" his stepfather just weeks before stabbing the man to death, a court was told yesterday.

A teenager told his mother he "had to kill" his stepfather just weeks before stabbing the man to death, a court was told yesterday.

Adam Nolan's mother Fiona and her partner Bryan Cassidy took him to hospital after he made the shocking statement.

Mr Nolan, who was 19 at the time, was diagnosed with drug-induced psychosis, sent home and told to seek treatment for his drug misuse.

He took that advice but weeks later he stabbed Mr Cassidy to death, whom he called his stepdad.

Mr Nolan, of Burgh an Ri Walk, Balgaddy, Lucan, Co Dublin, is charged with murdering father-of-one Mr Cassidy (52) on February 7, 2018, at the same address.

He denies murder by reason of insanity.

The Central Criminal Court was told Mr Nolan, who turned 21 this week, has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Sean Gillane SC, prosecuting, told the jury Mr Cassidy was in a relationship with Mr Nolan's mother at the time of his death.

The two men got on so well that Mr Nolan used to refer to him as his stepdad.

Mr Gillane said on the day that Mr Cassidy was killed, both men were in the Nolan family home together, while the accused's mother was away babysitting elsewhere. A neighbour noticed Mr Cassidy standing in a garden on the street about 10pm, with the accused standing in his own doorway.

Mr Cassidy was bleeding heavily from stab wounds including one to the eye.

Neighbours went to his aid, as did Ms Nolan, who was being dropped home around that time.

Mr Nolan was observed in the vicinity for a time but then went to a friend's home.

He remained outside in the garden, was covered in blood and was observed behaving erratically.

He seemed to refer to voices giving him two options: one to kill Mr Cassidy and the other to become the first gay UFC champion.

He was collected by family members, who took him to the Garda station. He admitted there that he had stabbed Mr Cassidy.

A post-mortem showed Mr Cassidy had six wounds.

Mr Gillane said there were very sad aspects to the case, including that Mr Cassidy was "much loved by his family".

Mr Nolan had no history of violence. However, in the period leading up to the stabbing, he had developed a number of fixations.

Mr Gillane said when he was taken to A&E, he was unwell and saying he "had to kill Bryan". The trial continues.

Irish Independent