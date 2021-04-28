Teen tells court he was ‘in a bad place’ when he petrol-bombed house after demanding PlayStation

A teenager has told a judge he was "in a bad place" when he petrol-bombed the home of a woman hours after demanding with menaces a PlayStation 4 (PS4) from her.

At the Children’s Court in Ennis today, the teenager - now 17 but 16 at the time of the offences - pleaded guilty to three separate charges connected to the petrol bomb attack on a home in a housing estate in a Clare town on April 4, 2020.

The teen is currently being detained at Oberstown Children's Detention Campus in Dublin and Sgt Aiden Lonergan told the court the teenager lit the petrol bomb and threw it at the house “causing the petrol bomb to explode".

The teenager has pleaded guilty to committing arson at the home of the woman without lawful excuse contrary to Section 2 of the Criminal Damage Act in the early hours of April 4, 2020.

He has also pleaded guilty to demanding with unwarranted menaces a PS4 and €200 from the owner of the house hours before the alleged petrol bomb attack on April 3rd, 2020.

The teenager has also pleaded guilty to posting a Snapchat message on his social media platform for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another person on April 3 and 4, 2020, contrary to Section 13 of the Post Office Amendment Act.

The teen appeared via video link from Oberstown on today.

Sgt Lonergan told Judge Sandra Murphy on April 3 the accused called to a home where he demanded the PS4 and €200 as payment for a punch he had earlier received from the son at that house.

Sgt Lonergan said as a result of the approach to the home, the accused was allegedly assaulted and was brought to University Hospital Limerick.

“While in hospital, he posted a Snapchat on the social media platform using his mother’s phone where he made threats to the male who is alleged to have assaulted him that he would seek revenge after his discharge from hospital,” he said.

The teen was released from hospital at midnight and Sgt Lonergan stated on his return home, the teen prepared the petrol bomb and went to the address he was at earlier and threw the petrol bomb.

“Two occupants witnessed the accused throwing the petrol bomb and were able to extinguish the flames before any serious damage occurred,” said Sgt Lonergan.

He said no one was injured and there was only smoke damage to the house.

He said the then 16-year-old - who has no previous convictions - was arrested later than night and made full admissions to gardai.

He said gardaí have spoken to the victims and they do not wish to make victim impact statements and said that the juvenile who is alleged to have assaulted the accused is also before the court.

The court heard the accused teenager has been at Oberstown since February 24 after his bail was revoked following an application by the Probation Service.

The Probation Service made the application after the accused was abusing drugs and could not be properly assessed for a psychiatric report for the court.

Solicitor for the accused, John Casey, said that the youth's parents are anxious that their son go from Oberstown to a drug treatment centre and are “very pleased” with how he is getting on at Oberstown.

“Everyone is very nervous at what would happen if he was to come home straight from Oberstown. It is a pity that it has come to this but he will now get the help he needs,” he said.

Judge Murphy told the teen: "You have your future ahead of you and we want you to have the best future as possible."

She adjourned sentencing and further remanded the teen in detention until May 12 to allow time to see if a bed becomes available in the drug treatment centre over the next two weeks.



