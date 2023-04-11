Teen sprayed graffiti on city centre buildings in ‘bravado’

A teenage graffiti artist who spray painted a “tag” on several city centre buildings had acted out of “bravado,” a court heard.

Cillian Byrne (18) was a “very young man” who made a “very, very foolish decision” on the day, his defence said.

Judge Bryan Smyth struck the case out, leaving him without a criminal record when he pleaded guilty at Dublin District Court.

Byrne, with an address at Bettystown Avenue, St Anne’s, Raheny, admitted causing criminal damage in the incidents last January 30.

Garda Sergeant Maire McDevitt said the accused sprayed paint on shutters at various addresses at Abbey Street, including the Veritas shop, Hidden Hearing and CEF electrical.

The cost of the damage was €500 and full compensation was paid.

Byrne was “very, very apologetic” for the offences and there “would have been a bit of bravado and drink involved,” his solicitor Philip Hannon said.

He had recently turned 18 at the time and made a “very, very foolish decision” to put a tag on buildings.

He had no previous record.

Byrne had finished secondary school and was taking a post-Leaving Certificate course in social care and psychology, Mr Hannon said.

“He’s a very young man who made a foolish decision,” he added.

Judge Smyth said he would strike the case out in the circumstances.

But he warned the accused not to come to garda attention again.​