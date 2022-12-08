| 0.3°C Dublin

Teen ‘sexually assaulted walker on phone to her mum’

Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin Expand

Eimear Cotter

A teen sexually assaulted a young woman out walking while she was on the phone to her mother, a court heard.

The 18-year-old allegedly pulled the woman into hedges, pinned her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

