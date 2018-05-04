Teen receives €42,500 settlement after cutting finger in woodwork class

A 17-year old student who suffered a laceration to a finger by a saw in his school woodwork class has settled his High Court action against the school for €42,500.

Robin Reinplu has been left with a scar on his right index finger after the accident when another student pushed the piece of timber he was cutting with a band saw.

Robin, of The Drive, Meadowvale, Arklow, Co Wicklow, through his father Reimo Reinplu, sued Edmund Rice Schools Trust (ERST, the operators of Arklow CBS, Coolgreaney Road, Arklow, as a result of the accident on January 13, 2016. It was claimed that Robin while he was cutting a piece of wood on the band saw when a fellow classmate allegedly pushed the piece of wood causing his right index finger to come in contact with the blade.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to take any reasonable steps or precautions for the safety of the schoolboy and it was further claimed there was an alleged failure to readjust the blade guide and, by association, the guard for each piece of timber being cut. This should have also formed, it was claimed part of the schoolboy's learning on how to use the saw safely.

Robin had to have surgery, was left with scarring on the finger, was off school for a number of weeks and also required hand therapy. The claims were denied.

His counsel told the court Robin, who is now studying for his Leaving Cert, suffered a very nasty laceration and also a small fracture. He said Robin and his family are hoping to return to their native Estonia after he sits the Leaving. Mr Justice Kevin Cross approved the settlement.

