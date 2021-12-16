Teen ‘re-traumatised’ victim by posting her name on Snapchat

A TEENAGER who damaged a young woman’s car and sent details of the charge sheet including the victim’s name to another person on Snapchat has been given six months detention.

Leon Davis (19) said he was not trying to expose the injured party.

He said he was worried about an exchange with an individual, and he showed him the charge sheet to prove he was taking the matter seriously.

Davis told Balbriggan District Court he did not think this person would share it online.

Imposing a six-month sentence, Judge Dermot Dempsey said Davis traumatised the victim by damaging her car and then re-traumatised her by putting it up on Snapchat.

The defendant, of Fulham Street in Balbriggan, had admitted criminal damage to a Renault Clio at Lusk Train Station on June 5, 2021.

Davis caused damage to the front window, back window and passenger side of the vehicle, amounting to €580.

The matter was before the court after the judge ordered a probation report.

Garda Conall Shaw said details of the charge sheet, including the victim’s name, were put on Snapchat, and she felt that this rubbed “salt into the wounds” of what had happened, and “added insult to injury”.

Gda Shaw said a friend of the victim saw it, took a screen grab of it, and sent it to her.

The court heard that Davis had no previous convictions.

In his evidence, Davis said he had sent the details to a lad to show that he was charged, because this person was angry with him at what had happened.

He said it was in a private exchange but he realised he should not have done it. He said he did not think this person would share the details.

Defence solicitor Siobhan MacNiallais said Davis had admitted the charge, and had brought €1,250 compensation to court, which he had saved himself from his job in an engineering company.

Ms MacNiallais said it was an act of stupidity to put the details on Snapchat, but it was not malicious, and Davis was not trying to expose the victim, but rather explain himself to a third party.

The judge said he would not be following the recommendations in the probation report and he imposed six months detention.

Recognisances were set in the event of an appeal.