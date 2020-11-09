Teen guilty of vandalism to vans which affected 1000 vulnerable and elderly during Covid crisis

The vans were for grocery deliveries to those who had to remain indoors because of the coronavirus

A TEENAGER has pleaded guilty to vandalising supermarket vans needed to deliver essential goods to about 1,000 vulnerable and elderly people in the covid-19 crisis.

Photos of the damage were posted on social media by TD Josepha Madigan in March.

The vans were for grocery deliveries to those who had to remain indoors because of the coronavirus.

The boy, 15, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was remanded on continuing bail to appear again at the Dublin Children’s Court in December for sentencing.

He admitted criminal damage to three delivery vans at SuperValu, in Ballinteer, Co. Dublin in the early hours of March 31 last. Garda Aidan Keogh told Judge Brendan Toale the boy made no reply when charged.

The boy was identified on CCTV footage walking around the forecourt and throwing traffic cones at windscreens on the vans.

It was estimated that €1,500 worth of damage was caused and the three vans were “taken off the road for repairs”.

The court has also heard that: “At the time they were used in the delivery of essential goods to vulnerable and elderly people.”

About 1,000 people were affected for a period of time.

He also admitted other offences: criminal damage, possessing a weapon, and assault.

About 1,000 people were affected by the vandalism

About 1,000 people were affected by the vandalism

The court heard that in the early hours of April 1 the teenager was spotted on a flyover bridge of the M50 at a pile of debris.

He threw rocks onto the motorway causing damage to one passing vehicle’s rear tyre.

The court heard that on a date in February he was found carrying a knife.

On the night of March 28 last, he threw a rock at a passing Dublin Bus which struck a passenger who suffered an injury but did not require medical attention.

He was identified from CCTV footage.

Judge Toale noted the youth, who was accompanied to court by care workers, did not have any prior criminal convictions.

A pre-sentence probation report was requested.

The court had heard the teenager also admitted smoking cannabis on a regular basis. Judge Toale noted the boy was also regularly using cocaine and tablets, and going missing.

Bail conditions include a 9pm to 6am curfew, a residency condition, and they required him to provide gardai with a contact phone number.

Online Editors