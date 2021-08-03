Teen charged with online harassment of journalist

A DUBLIN youth has been charged with online harassment of a journalist over a four-month period.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, is accused of harassing the woman from October 25, 2020, until the end of February this year.

He appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin Children’s Court. The teenager, accompanied to the proceedings by a family member, was granted bail following a preliminary hearing to decide his trial venue.

Judge Kelly was given a summary of the allegations. The Director of Public Prosecutions had also directed summary disposal in the Children's Court.

Judge Kelly accepted jurisdiction and decided not to send the case forward to the Circuit Court which has tougher sentencing powers.

The offence is contrary to section 10 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Following an application by the boy’s solicitor, Eoghan O’Sullivan, the judge directed the investigating garda to provide disclosure of prosecution evidence to the defence.

Legal aid was granted to the teenager who was ordered to appear again in September when he will be expected to indicate how he is going to plead.