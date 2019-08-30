A TEENAGER has appeared in court accused of damaging two pairs of garda trousers following a violent disturbance near his home.

A TEENAGER has appeared in court accused of damaging two pairs of garda trousers following a violent disturbance near his home.

Teen charged with damaging garda trousers following violent disturbance near his home

Dean Fitzsimons (19) is also facing allegations of wilfully obstructing gardai.

Judge David McHugh ordered the disclosure of any prosecution statements and documents when the accused appeared before Blanchardstown District Court.

The judge adjourned all cases to a date next month, when Mr Fitzsimons’ co-accused is also due to appear before the court.

Mr Fitzsimons, with an address at Corduff Place, Blanchardstown, is charged with violent disorder along with two other named individuals.

He is also accused of causing criminal damage to Gda David Clifford’s and Gda Rebekah Gaffey’s garda uniform trousers at Corduff Place last April 4 and with wilfully obstructing the two officers at the same time.

Mr Fitzsimons is further charged with a second, earlier count of violent disorder, at Leonard’s Bar, Blackcourt Road, Corduff, in west Dublin last March 7.

The court heard it was alleged he produced a small silver article during that incident.

Judge McHugh was told that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed summary trial in the district court on a guilty plea only on those charges. This means he will be sent for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court if he contests them.

Mr Fitzsimons is further charged with possession of cocaine worth €98 and cannabis valued at €75 at Corduff Place last February 2.

The court heard the DPP had directed summary disposal on the drugs charges at district court level.

Judge McHugh accepted jurisdiction after hearing the value of the drugs.

Defence solicitor Anna Bridgeman sought the disclosure of any prosecution statements as well as the certificate of analysis in the drugs case.

The accused was not required to address the court and has not yet indicated any pleas to the charges.

Herald