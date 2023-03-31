| 11.7°C Dublin

Teen called in hoax bomb threat to garda station from holding cell demanding release of republican prisoner

Tom Tuite

A Dublin youth telephoned a hoax bomb threat to a Garda station demanding release from a holding cell, and that a republican prisoner be let out of jail, a court heard.

The 17-year-old had been detained at Clontarf Garda station but had sneaked a phone in with him and "feigned a northern accent" when he made two 999 calls from inside a holding cell.

