A TEEN was warned he should be very thankful for the generous attitude of England and Arsenal football star Ian Wright as he avoided a criminal conviction for subjecting the star to a tirade of vile racist abuse over social media because of a PlayStation game defeat.

Patrick O'Brien (18) had the Probation Act applied as Judge David Waters told Tralee District Court that the material sent over social media by the teen was clearly racist, reprehensible and utterly abhorrent.

However, the judge said he was satisfied they were not views held by the teen - but rather unthinking comments designed to cause hurt and passed in the heat of the moment by "a young, immature and naive" person.

Judge Waters ruled that the facts were proven but applied the Probation Act, meaning no criminal conviction is involved.

"Mr O'Brien has reason to be very thankful to the victim," he said.

The judge noted the generous approach Mr Wright had taken to the matter - and that he had personally forgiven the defendant.

Judge Waters also noted what he termed "a very positive Probation and Welfare Service (PWS) report" on the teen.

He said the teen had engaged fully with the PWS, had expressed genuine remorse for his actions and, on his own volition, had donated his entire pocket money, some €500, to the Irish Network Against Racism.

The defendant had also personally written to Mr Wright to express his remorse and had also undergone a racism awareness course.

He had fully cooperated with gardaí throughout.

"Mr O'Brien is a young, immature and slightly naive person. This was the unthinking behaviour of a young, immature and naive person," the judge said.

He also said he accepted the defendant's remorse over what had happened was genuine.

Defence counsel Patrick Mann said the teen was "a very, very good boy" who deeply regretted what had happened, had faced up to the matters involved and was taking steps to get on with his life.

O'Brien of Ashleigh Downs, Tralee, Co Kerry, pleaded guilty last November to two charges of harassing Mr Wright (57).

The teen admitted charges of harassing Mr Wright on May 11, 2020, by sending a telecommunications message that was grossly offensive, obscene and menacing.

Mr Wright - the record goalscorer for Arsenal and now a respected TV pundit - said he was "emotional and shook up" by the comments.

He sent a special message to the court outlining how upset he was by the abuse - but also stressed that he forgave the teen for what happened.

The tirade of abuse was sparked because O'Brien thought Wright had let him down during a PlayStation game in which he was competing in a FIFA 2020 match.

Mr Wright, a London-born striker, was capped 33 times by England and won every domestic honour in the game with Arsenal.

O'Brien had selected Mr Wright as his striker and downloaded him as his computer game 'legend' - and was incensed at then having lost the match to a friend.

He directed his anger at Mr Wright by sending 20 vile and racist messages to the pundit via private messaging on the social media site, Instagram.

Mr Wright said he was emotional and upset by the intensity of the attack - and was left shocked at the apparent youth of the person involved.

"I experienced racism years ago, but I am in complete shock to experience it now," he said.

Mr Wright addressed O’Brien directly in a second message and assured him he had forgiven him.

"Patrick, I forgive you. I believe in redemption for everyone. I hope that you and also those who either taught you or enabled this hate will learn from this and change for the better," he said.

The bulk of the messages sent by O'Brien to the football star were outlined in court.

Many were too vile to publish and included deeply offensive racist terms.

-One message saw the teen warn Mr Wright: “You are like a 65year-old...if I get corona (virus) I will cough in your face and give you your death sentence. If I see you I will put you on your deathbed.”

