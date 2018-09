Gardaí in Tullamore have arrested a youth in relation to the murder of Bruno Rolandi.

The Italian national was discovered with a number of knife wounds at the home he shared with his partner in Ballymoran, Edenderry, Co. Offaly on 19 November, 2017.

The youth will appear before Tullamore District Court this morning at 10.30a.m.

Online Editors