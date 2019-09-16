A teenager has admitted stealing more than €1,300 that he collected for a students' ball at a Dublin school that never went ahead.

Teen admits theft of €1,360 collected for students' ball that never went ahead

Liam O'Driscoll (18) is alleged to have taken and spent the money that was given to him by another student after he said he was organising the event.

The case against him was adjourned at Dublin District Court, where he admitted a theft charge.

O'Driscoll, of Kingston Grove, Ballinteer, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of €1,360 from a female student.

Garda Conor Dooley told the court he arrested the accused for the purpose of charging him and he made no reply after caution.

He was handed a copy of the charge sheet.

The Director of Public Prosecutions was consenting to the case being dealt with at district court level, subject to the judge considering jurisdiction.

Judge Michael Walsh asked the garda for a summary of the facts.

He said the accused met the victim on a street in south Dublin last February 23 and said he was organising an event for the school.

A sum of money was handed over - totalling €1,360 - but the event "never took place" and the cash was not returned, Gda Dooley said.

Judge Walsh accepted jurisdiction to deal with the case.

He asked the accused which court venue he wished to have his case heard in - the district or the circuit court.

"This court," O'Driscoll replied.

Defence barrister Rory Mulvaney said the accused was pleading guilty, but needed more time "to make restitution".

Judge Walsh asked what the accused had done with the money.

"It has been used," Mr Mulvaney said after consulting O'Driscoll.

The judge said: "If he wants to stay out of jail, he's going to have to pay it."

Adjourning the case to a date in December, he said he expected the compensation to be in court then.

"That is only part of the process" before the case is finalised and a penalty imposed, Judge Walsh added.

The judge asked who the victim in the case was and was told she was "a student in the school".

The money that she paid was for a students' ball, the garda said.

Judge Walsh said the injured party might wish to provide victim impact evidence and the garda could advise her ahead of the next court date.

He granted free legal aid after a statement of the accused's financial means was submitted to the court.

O'Driscoll was remanded on continuing bail.

Irish Independent