Teen accused of spitting on garda, car and station cell

A YOUNG man repeatedly spat on a garda as he resisted arrest in a public order disturbance, it is alleged.

Jude Spillane (19) is also accused of damaging Garda property in the incident in north Dublin.

Mr Spillane, of Sutton Grove, Sutton is charged with Garda obstruction and causing criminal damage to the interior of a Garda patrol car and cell at Raheny garda station.

Dublin District Court heard the incident was alleged to have happened on March 16 last year.

Gardaí responded to a public order disturbance in Baldoyle where a large group of men and women were smoking, drinking and playing loud music.

They were directed to leave the area and as they made their way down Parochial Avenue, two men kicked out at parked vehicles.

As one of these men was arrested, people in the group including the accused obstructed them, it was alleged.

A garda sergeant told the court Mr Spillane pushed the gardaí. Mr Spillane also allegedly struggled and spat on the garda a number of times.

According to the prosecution, his behaviour got worse after his arrest and he damaged Garda possessions by spitting on them.

The accused was also alleged to have been in possession of a small amount of cannabis.

His defence consented to the case being adjourned to a date in February. Mr Spillane has not yet entered pleas.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​