Teen accused of ‘nasty’ robbery of youth for electric bike gets bail

A 15-YEAR-OLD Dublin boy accused of a “nasty” robbery of a youth for his electric bicycle has been released on bail with strict conditions.

The boy was charged with the offence in south Dublin on December 27. After spending more than a week in custody on remand, he applied for bail today.

Garda Jason O'Carroll objected, citing the seriousness of the case and possible witness intimidation

Defence solicitor Aonghus McCarthy accepted the allegation was "nasty", but he argued that the injured party was not in court and the witness intimidation fear was speculation.

Judge Paul Kelly held that conditions could deal with the garda’s concerns.

He ordered the boy to obey a nightly curfew, not associate with his co-defendant and not contact witnesses.

The teen, who attends an educational course, was also ordered to remain out of two areas in Dublin 12 and warned he must follow a bail supervision scheme.

Judge Kelly ordered the boy to appear again next month.

The teen, accompanied to court by his mother, has not yet indicated a plea.

The court heard gardai were preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A co-accused is before the court on another date.