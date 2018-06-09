A teenager accused of murder showed signs of "anguish" when gardai interviewed him hours after a man was beaten to death on a Dublin street, his trial has heard.

Teen accused of murder with father and two brothers 'showed signs of anguish in garda interview' - trial hears

Ryan Bradley was 17 when a gunman fired two shots at his home and sped off in a white van.

The prosecution alleges that he, his father and two brothers chased the shooter and beat him to death. Paul Bradley (54) and sons Jason (20), Dean (24) and Ryan (18), of Liscarne Gardens, Dublin, all deny the murder of Neil Reilly (36) at Esker Glebe, Lucan, on January 18 last year.

Det Sgt Gordon Woulfe told prosecutor Paul Murray that he arrived at the Bradley home at about 4.30am, and that within half-an-hour Dean Bradley arrived at the house driving a dark-coloured BMW with Ryan in the passenger seat. Det Sgt Woulfe noticed blood on Ryan's tracksuit bottoms. The teenager claimed the blood came from his brother, Jason, who he said had cut his hand at 3pm that day.

At Ronanstown Garda Station, Dean told officers he had been watching television in his room in the house with his girlfriend when he heard wheels spinning, then two "very loud" gunshots and heard his father shouting. He looked outside and saw a white van driving off. "It all felt in slow motion," he said. He added that he then took the car and drove around for a while with Ryan but saw nothing and returned home to find gardai there.

Screaming Ryan told gardai that he woke up to screaming and shouting and ran downstairs, where his father was shouting: "Youse b*****ds."

He said he then ran outside and down the road before being picked up by Dean and they drove around.

He said he could not remember where they went and told gardai he did not know who had shot at their home. He added that he thought the person had targeted the wrong house.

Det Sgt Woulfe agreed with defence counsel Caroline Biggs that Ryan had no previous convictions and that he was pale and upset when he was interviewed. "I could see something bad had happened," he said, adding that Ryan's body language suggested he was "in anguish".

Gda Rachel O'Malley, of the Garda Technical Bureau, told Mr Murray that she identified a fingerprint of the deceased in a Mazda car found in the road, near where Mr Reilly was found injured and dying. She also said she found a fingerprint matching Mr Reilly's son, Dean, on a mobile phone found in the car and a number of fingerprints belonging to another man in the car.

Mr Justice Paul Coffey told the jury that a legal issue must be dealt with in their absence and asked them to return to the Central Criminal Court on Tuesday.

