Teen (18) re-arrested in connection with the death of Cameron Reilly
An 18-year-old teenager has been re-arrested in connection with the death of Louth teenager Cameron Reilly.
A source said the teenage boy, who was previously arrested and released without charge in relation to the investigation, was re-arrested this evening.
A garda spokesperson said he is due to appear at Drogheda District Court tomorrow morning at 10am.
The body of 18-year-old business student Cameron Reilly was found in a field in Dunleer, Co Louth, on May 26, the morning after he had been drinking there with teenage friends.
He had been beaten and strangled in an attack that gardai suspect may have been witnessed by a number of teenagers.
More to follow...
Online Editors