An 18-year-old teenager has been re-arrested in connection with the death of Louth teenager Cameron Reilly.

An 18-year-old teenager has been re-arrested in connection with the death of Louth teenager Cameron Reilly.

Teen (18) re-arrested in connection with the death of Cameron Reilly

A source said the teenage boy, who was previously arrested and released without charge in relation to the investigation, was re-arrested this evening.

A garda spokesperson said he is due to appear at Drogheda District Court tomorrow morning at 10am.

The body of 18-year-old business student Cameron Reilly was found in a field in Dunleer, Co Louth, on May 26, the morning after he had been drinking there with teenage friends.

Cameron Reilly (18) was found dead by a dog-walker

He had been beaten and strangled in an attack that gardai suspect may have been witnessed by a number of teenagers.

More to follow...

Online Editors